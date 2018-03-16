You are here

Home > Government & Economy

French arrest warrant out for Saudi crown prince's sister: source

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 11:47 PM

[PARIS] France has issued an arrest warrant for the sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on suspicion of ordering her bodyguard to beat up a worker at her Paris apartment, sources close to the case told AFP on Thursday.

The mandate against the princess, named in the warrant under the French spelling Hussat ben Salmane, was issued in late December, a source said, confirming a report by Le Point magazine.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Japan PM's office knew of possible problems with land-deal documents

Ahead of polls, Najib gives cash to staff of state-linked firm

US hits Russians with sanctions for election meddling, cyber attacks

UK using nerve agent row to distract from Brexit: Moscow

Thai king extends corporate reach with stake in industrial firm

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
3 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

China Vanke.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong, Vanke sign MOU to jointly develop industrial new towns in China

13as-bonus-kcs-1902.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG condo.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home sales fall 28% to 377 units in February from January: URA

Mar 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI dividends in 2018 to jump 29 per cent to massive S$20.9b: IHS Markit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening