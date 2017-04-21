You are here
French police hunting second suspect after Paris attack: official
[PARIS] French police were on Friday hunting a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a policeman in Paris, French interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said.
Speaking on Europe 1 radio after Thursday's shootout on the Champs Elysees shopping street, in which an assailant was also killed, Mr Brandet said a second man had been identified by Belgian security officials and flagged to French authorities.
REUTERS