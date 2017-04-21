You are here

French police hunting second suspect after Paris attack: official

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 15:06

[PARIS] French police were on Friday hunting a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a policeman in Paris, French interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said.

Speaking on Europe 1 radio after Thursday's shootout on the Champs Elysees shopping street, in which an assailant was also killed, Mr Brandet said a second man had been identified by Belgian security officials and flagged to French authorities.

REUTERS

