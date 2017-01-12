You are here
From Brexit to Trump, polarisation poses global risk, says WEF
Quantitative easing has exacerbated inequality by enriching owners of financial assets, it says
London
RISING inequality and social polarisation are set to shape world developments for the next decade after contributing to Britain's decision to leave the European Union and the ballot-box success of US president-elect Donald Trump, the World Economic Forum said.
Climate change
