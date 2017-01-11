You are here

Home > Government & Economy

FX 'cartel' traders said to face charges of rigging

Members of "The Cartel" chat group which include former top men at JPMorgan, Citigroup and Barclays face charges of colluding to rig the US forex market
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:50

Washington

PROSECUTORS are poised to charge currency traders at the heart of one of the biggest US market-rigging investigations, according to people familiar with the matter.

The imminent criminal charges are against members of "The Cartel" chat group, the people said. These

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening