German growth could top expectations this year: Bundesbank

Frankfurt
THE German economy could grow faster this year than earlier expected on the back of exceptionally strong industrial production, exports and consumption, the Bundesbank said in a monthly report on Monday.
Solid sales are pushing capacity utilisation in manufacturing even
