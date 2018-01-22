You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Germany's SPD in all-or-nothing vote on coalition with Merkel

A "no" vote would mean Merkel leading an unstable minority government or facing snap polls
Mon, Jan 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180122_WEEMERKEL22_3273980.jpg
Opponents of the coalition at the venue of SPD party congress in Bonn on Sunday. The fiery chief of SPD's youth wing, Kevin Kuehnert, who has been on a "#NoGroKo" tour of Germany, argues that the party would be better served spending the next four years in the opposition.
PHOTO: AFP

Bonn 

GERMANY'S divided Social Democrats were holding a crunch vote on Sunday on whether to pursue a coalition deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, or plunge Europe's top economy into political turmoil.

At an extraordinary congress in the western city of Bonn, 600

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

file6ucye3yxag1tkv0gbhl.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market

BT_20180122_YORADIO221GEO_3273291.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Consumer

Tune in to Money FM 89.3 for business news starting Jan 29

BT_20180122_RCCOL22PIWG_3273927.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Stocks

Markets unfazed by US government shutdown

Most Read

1 Durian dash
2 In sign of times, luxury watchmaker Audemars embraces second-hand
3 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
4 DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms
5 Forget about bitcoin. Cash Is TSMC's real future
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6uefmhcolsltgfr7mpc.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore must accept slower rate of labour growth: MAS' Menon

Jan 22, 2018
Technology

Tech, smart-nation events to headline Singapore-France Year of Innovation

file6x3944ifsl5jgetglax.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore office rents seen rising twice as fast as Hong Kong

Jan 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore mid-size firms trail global peers in focus on sustainable practices: HSBC report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening