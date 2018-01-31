You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GIC joins Blackstone consortium buying stake in Thomson Reuters' financial, risk business

Wed, Jan 31, 2018 - 8:17 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC has joined a Blackstone-led consortium that has taken a majority stake in the Financial and Risk (F&R) business of news group Thomson Reuters.

Under the partnership agreement, the Blackstone-led consortium will own 55 per cent of the equity in a new corporation created to hold the F&R business, in a stake valued at US$11 billion.

Thomson Reuters will retain a 45 per cent equity stake valued at US$9 billion, with the overall valuation of the F&R division at US$20 billion.

Its F&R is a data and financial technology platform that provides information and data analytics, enables financial transactions, and connects communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals. It also provides regulatory and risk management solutions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018.

The new F&R entity will enter into a 30-year contract for the exclusive rights to distribute Reuters News through all F&R products.

Reuters News will continue to remain a part of Thomson Reuters and will not be included in the assets being acquired. Reuters News will continue to have complete editorial independence from F&R and Thomson Reuters, as it does today, according to a joint statement by the consortium.

Choo Yong Cheen, chief investment officer of Private Equity at GIC, said: "As a long-term value investor, we believe this business transformation will enable F&R to focus on its core customer base and be in a strong position to continue delivering innovative products to the market."

Canson Capital Partners, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JPMorgan are acting as financial advisers to the Blackstone-led consortium, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is acting as legal counsel. Dechert is acting as legal counsel to GIC.

Editor's Choice

noble15.jpg
Jan 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's debt revamp plan kicks up storm

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jan 31, 2018
Government & Economy

EDB forecasts S$8-10b in fixed-asset investments for 2018

Jan 31, 2018
Real Estate

Multiple tender closings, but bids still bullish

Most Read

1 Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap
2 Noble Group confirms restructuring deal reached; existing shareholders to own 10% of new entity
3 Rail Mall owners seeking buyers
4 Noble's restructuring plan leaves major shareholder Goldilocks upset; Sias calls for more equitable terms
5 CDL places top bids for Handy Road, West Coast Vale plots at URA tender
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6y275ba707kutkrlldx.jpg
Jan 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Business expectations of services, manufacturing sectors for first-half 2018 still sanguine: EDB, DOS

file6ynusnh9wyt19qq7kbay.jpg
Jan 31, 2018
Government & Economy

State of the Union: Trump connects presidency with prosperity in 'American moment'

Jan 31, 2018
Real Estate

Owner offers 1,696 sq m redevelopment site in Geylang for at least S$36m

file6uehs1ymqcl1n914vhbx.jpg
Jan 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Swiss Re opens Asia HQ in Singapore; GIC adviser Lim Siong Guan chairs new regional board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening