You are here

Home > Government & Economy
ADDENDA TO PRESIDENT'S ADDRESS

Global connectivity will boost Singapore's economy, create jobs

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

HKJ_3072-01.jpg
Singapore's transport network will be enhanced to connect the city-state with the rest of the world, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S transport network will be enhanced to connect the city-state with the rest of the world, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said on Tuesday.

Good connectivity will boost the economy, create good jobs for

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

nz_micron_08.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Countries must stand against anti-trade sentiment: Iswaran

BT_20180509_VMTRADE9ST3B_3428774.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

China's April trade remains strong despite tensions with US

MALAYSIA-VOTE-110759.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Latest polls show tight contest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening