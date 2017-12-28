Global economy back to 'normal' after 2017 upside surprises

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
THE global economy found its post-crisis footing in 2017, with most major developing economies surprising on the upside.
Comparing 2017 predictions made a year ago versus the likely outturn - based on the latest forecasts in Bloomberg's monthly survey - shows that the
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo