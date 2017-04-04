You are here
Go-slow India may dilute Asia trade pact championed by China
India fears being flooded by Chinese imports and wants global mobility for its IT services workers
New Delhi
INDIA's foot dragging on a China- championed Asia trade pact has increased the risk the deal gets diluted or delayed.
A fear of being flooded by Chinese imports and an insistence on global mobility for its IT services workers is behind India's reluctance to move forward.
