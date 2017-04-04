You are here

Go-slow India may dilute Asia trade pact championed by China

India fears being flooded by Chinese imports and wants global mobility for its IT services workers
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 05:50

New Delhi

INDIA's foot dragging on a China- championed Asia trade pact has increased the risk the deal gets diluted or delayed.

A fear of being flooded by Chinese imports and an insistence on global mobility for its IT services workers is behind India's reluctance to move forward.

