Goldman analyst urges Beijing to tighten monetary policy
The real interest rate for firms, a key component of fiscal health, has turned negative for the first time since 2011
CHINA should tighten monetary policy as signs of overheating emerge amid quickening inflation, according to the top-ranked forecaster for the nation's economy.
With policymakers torn between reining in price gains and stabilising growth, corporate lending has become too
