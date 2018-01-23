You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Growth obsession is fueling inequality around world, WEF says

Mon, Jan 22, 2018 - 9:43 PM

[SYDNEY] Economists and policy makers are relying too much on gross domestic product as a measure of national performance to the detriment of people's living standards, according to the World Economic Forum.

Ahead of its annual meeting in Davos, the Swiss-based foundation has sought to counter the focus on short-term growth by developing an alternative metric called the Inclusive Development Index, which rates 103 countries on growth, equity and sustainability.

The top is dominated at the top by smaller European nations, with Norway the most inclusive advanced economy followed by Iceland,Luxembourg and Switzerland. Denmark is fifth followed by Sweden, Netherlands and Ireland.

Australia is the only non-European nation featuring in the top 10, in ninth place and Austria in tenth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Decades of prioritizing economic growth over social equity has led to historically high levels of wealth and income inequality," the WEF said in a report released Monday. That's "caused governments to miss out on a virtuous circle in which growth is strengthened by being shared more widely and generated without unduly straining the environment or burdening future generations." The findings largely make for bleak reading. Over the past five years, despite a growing world economy, social inclusion has fallen or been unchanged in 20 of 29 advanced economies and inter-generational equity has worsened in 56 of 74 emerging economies, according to the report. Over the same period, less than half of the advanced economies were successful in reducing poverty and only eight saw a decrease in income inequality.

WEF argues that using GDP as a primary economic metric is ineffective as it measures current production of goods and services rather than the extent to which the economy contributes to broader socio-economic progress as seen in median household income, employment opportunity, economic security and quality of life.

Germany ranked the highest among countries in the Group of Seven, coming in 12th. It was followed by Canada in 17th place, France 18th, the U.K. 21st, the U.S. 23rd, Japan 24th and Italy 27th.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Saudi graft settlements may top US$100 billion as probe nears end

IMF sees global growth picking up as US tax cuts gain traction

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Anxiety for US federal workers facing government shutdown furloughs

Rohingya repatriation won't begin Tuesday as planned: Bangladesh

Philippines raises volcano alert again; hazardous eruption seen imminent

Editor's Choice

file6ucye3yxag1tkv0gbhl.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market

BT_20180122_YORADIO221GEO_3273291.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Consumer

Tune in to Money FM 89.3 for business news starting Jan 29

BT_20180122_RCCOL22PIWG_3273927.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Stocks

Markets unfazed by US government shutdown

Most Read

1 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
2 Durian dash
3 China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
4 UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines
5 Eunos Mansion up for collective sale with S$218m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6uefmhcolsltgfr7mpc.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Willingness to pay taxes key to dynamic and inclusive economy: MAS chief

file6uefmhcolsltgfr7mpc.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources

Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Leadership of Singapore must not become aged, and renewal is key: DPM Teo Chee Hean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening