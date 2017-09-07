HK to launch 'starter homes' for those priced out of private housing

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Hong Kong
MIDDLE-income Hongkongers priced out of private housing but who earn too much to qualify for subsidised public housing will be able to apply for a new form of affordable flats under a "Starter Homes" programme.
Recently-elected city leader Carrie Lam, speaking at the
