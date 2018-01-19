You are here

Home > Government & Economy

HNA Group CEO skipping gathering of leaders at Davos: sources

Fri, Jan 19, 2018 - 9:35 AM

2018-01-18T060320Z_601494845_RC1F473B57F0_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-HNA.JPG
The chief executive officer of HNA Group, the Chinese conglomerate that's under scrutiny because of its debt-fuelled acquisition spree and ballooning financing costs, has cancelled plans to attend the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting, people familiar with the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] The chief executive officer of HNA Group, the Chinese conglomerate that's under scrutiny because of its debt-fuelled acquisition spree and ballooning financing costs, has cancelled plans to attend the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting, people familiar with the matter said.

It wasn't immediately clear why Adam Tan, who's on the list of attendees for the summit to be held Jan 23 to 26 in Davos, Switzerland, decided to pull out. The people asked not to be identified discussing a private matter and declined to provide further details. An HNA representative couldn't immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

The last-minute cancellation comes as shares of three of the group's units are halted trading, pending unspecified "major" disclosures. HNA emerged from near obscurity over the past two years after a US$40 billion-plus buying spree that included large stakes in Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

The Chinese delegation to the WEF this year will be led by President Xi Jinping's top financial and economic adviser, Liu He. Other Chinese executives scheduled to attend the summit include Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, Baidu president Zhang Yaqin and Guangzhou Automobile Group chairman Zeng Qinghong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

The woman battling South Korea's 'birth strike'

Singapore government to consult public on tackling e-waste problem

May, Macron strike border security deal at UK summit

Many US firms pivot to bonuses, not raises, after new tax cuts

US House passes short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown; sends to Senate

Global CEOs' recession concerns fade as talent shortage bites

Editor's Choice

BP_print3_190118_8.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Technology

Singapore startups to step up 2018 fund-raising for global expansion: KPMG

BP_CBD_190118_16.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Tax experts' wish list zooms in on tax perks for R&D, training, innovation and fintech

BT_20180119_NRSIA19_3271233.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Transport

SIA focuses on digital transformation to reclaim world's No. 1 spot

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
2 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
3 Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high
4 Wanda billionaire extends selloff with London luxury project
5 Further upside for developers that can turn hope to reality
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_keppel_190118_1.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M seeks to offload six jack-ups for up to US$960m

BP_print3_190118_8.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Technology

Singapore startups to step up 2018 fund-raising for global expansion: KPMG

BP_UberFLASH_190118_53.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' Take: New UberFLASH service could up bookings for Comfort taxis, says Maybank KE

Jan 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Oxley, Cache Logistics Trust, SIA, CDL, Golden Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening