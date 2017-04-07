You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India makes surprise move in bid to curb prices

It raises reverse repo rate from 5.75% to 6% while keeping benchmark repurchase rate steady at 6.25%
Friday, April 7, 2017 - 05:50

Mumbai

INDIA unexpectedly raised the reverse repo rate while keeping the benchmark unchanged, effectively tightening policy to step up the fight against accelerating inflation.

Bonds fell.

The reverse repo rate was raised to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent while the benchmark

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening