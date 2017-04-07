You are here
India makes surprise move in bid to curb prices
It raises reverse repo rate from 5.75% to 6% while keeping benchmark repurchase rate steady at 6.25%
Mumbai
INDIA unexpectedly raised the reverse repo rate while keeping the benchmark unchanged, effectively tightening policy to step up the fight against accelerating inflation.
Bonds fell.
The reverse repo rate was raised to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent while the benchmark
