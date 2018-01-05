India, Singapore can clone India's digital miracle in Asean: India High Commissioner

INDIA'S High Commissioner to Singapore, Jawed Ashraf, said on Friday that India and Singapore can partner to replicate the digital transformation that's changing India for the better in Asean.

In launching the India-Singapore Entrepreneurship (InSpreneur) at a two-day conference which touched on topics such as growth opportunities in India as well as market and technology access, he noted that both Singapore and India recognise prosperity these days rest on leadership in new technologies and innovation - "and our capacity to keep our cyberspace secure".

"Both are blessed with an excellent pool of talent and supportive environment," Mr Jawed said. "We have great synergies. We have the irreverence, ambition and sense of adventure of youth."

In particular, he said that Singapore and India "have a unique asset in the form of world-class talent in the Indian community in Singapore, keen to connect our two countries in new enterprise".

In India, digital technology is transforming governance and delivery of public services, revolutionising financial systems, speeding up growth, advancing social and economic inclusion and generating enterprise and jobs, according to Mr Jawed. At the same time, Singapore is spearheading efforts to become a smart nation and drive its economy on digital power, he said.

Mr Jawed indicated that Asean and India share many characteristics which enable them to harness digital power for development. They include different levels of growth in the economic grouping, many isolated rural regions cut off from cities, and backward financial systems.

Mr Jawed said that InSepreneur, which will be a "regular feature" on Singapore and India's calendar, is intended to bring together the two nations which are eagerly embracing the digital age and its boundless possibilities.

The conference focuses on startups, fintech, cybersecurity and disruptive technologies in manufacturing. Startups will also pitch their ideas to investors at the event.