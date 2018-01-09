India's economy faces an ominous new year in 2018

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Mumbai
YOU would think the Indian economy had returned to rosy health. It seems to have recovered from two enormous disruptions - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision just over a year ago to withdraw 86 per cent of the currency in circulation, and the poorly-planned rollout in the
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo