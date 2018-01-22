You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India's ONGC to buy majority stake in refiner HPCL

Mon, Jan 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi 

INDIA'S biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has agreed to buy the government's majority stake in state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) for 369 billion rupees (S$7.6 billion), ONGC said on Saturday.

It will pay a premium of about 14 per cent on HPCL's

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Abdullah Tarmugi appointed permanent member of Presidential Council for Minority Rights

Thai Dec exports up 8.6% y-o-y, below forecast

Japanese capital holds first North Korean missile attack drill

Tech, smart-nation events to headline Singapore-France Year of Innovation

Major hotels a prime target for attack around the world

Singapore to sign free trade agreement with Sri Lanka

Editor's Choice

file6ucye3yxag1tkv0gbhl.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market

BT_20180122_YORADIO221GEO_3273291.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Consumer

Tune in to Money FM 89.3 for business news starting Jan 29

BT_20180122_RCCOL22PIWG_3273927.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Stocks

Markets unfazed by US government shutdown

Most Read

1 Durian dash
2 In sign of times, luxury watchmaker Audemars embraces second-hand
3 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
4 DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms
5 Forget about bitcoin. Cash Is TSMC's real future
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6uefmhcolsltgfr7mpc.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore must accept slower rate of labour growth: MAS' Menon

Jan 22, 2018
Technology

Tech, smart-nation events to headline Singapore-France Year of Innovation

file6x3944ifsl5jgetglax.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore office rents seen rising twice as fast as Hong Kong

Jan 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore mid-size firms trail global peers in focus on sustainable practices: HSBC report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening