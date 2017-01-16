You are here

Indonesia, Japan agree to discuss Jakarta-Surabaya rail project

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 20:03

Indonesia and Japan have agreed to an initial discussion for a railway project connecting the Southeast Asian nation's capital and second-biggest city, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday.
Both countries also plan to develop the Masela gas block in Indonesia's Maluku Province and Patimban port in West Java, Mr Joko said after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Indonesia's presidential palace in Bogor.

Indonesia's transport minister told Reuters in October that the government had invited Japan to submit proposals to work on a railway line connecting Jakarta to Surabaya.

Japan has historically been one of Indonesia's biggest investors, but was dealt a blow in 2015 when the Southeast Asian nation awarded China a high-speed train project linking Jakarta with the city of Bandung.

