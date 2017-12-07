Indonesia loses WTO dispute over US duties on coated paper

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
[GENEVA] Indonesia failed in a dispute at the World Trade Organization challenging US anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Indonesian coated paper, a WTO dispute ruling showed on Wednesday.
Both sides have 60 days to appeal against the ruling.
REUTERS
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo