Indonesia loses WTO dispute over US duties on coated paper

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 12:01 AM

[GENEVA] Indonesia failed in a dispute at the World Trade Organization challenging US anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Indonesian coated paper, a WTO dispute ruling showed on Wednesday.

Both sides have 60 days to appeal against the ruling.

