Indonesia Nov foreign tourist arrivals up 18% y-o-y

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 12:58

[JAKARTA] Indonesia attracted 855,545 foreign tourists in November, up 18.32 per cent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

That compares with October's growth pace of 15.62 per cent.

The total number of visitors in November, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was about 1 million, up 19.98 per cent from a year earlier.

The government wants to expand tourism to help reduce the economy's reliance on raw commodities. It aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019, more than double 2015's number.

In the first 11 months of 2016, the number of foreign visitors to Indonesia was 10.41 million.

REUTERS

