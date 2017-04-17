You are here

Indonesia revises Feb trade data

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 13:18

Indonesia's statistics bureau on Monday revised up its figures for exports and imports in February.
The bureau said exports from Indonesia were worth US$12.62 billion in February, up from the US$12.57 billion it reported a month ago.

Imports in February were revised to US$11.35 billion from US$11.26 billion.

The revisions brought February's trade surplus to US$1.27 billion, lower than a preliminary report of US$1.43 billion.

South-east Asia's largest economy posted a US$1.23 billion trade surplus in March, the bureau said earlier on Monday.

Indonesia has had a trade surplus since the start of 2016.

