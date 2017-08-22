You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia to buy US$1.14b worth of Russian jets

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 17:06

[ JAKARTA] Indonesia will buy 11 Sukhoi fighter jets worth US$1.14 billion from Russia in exchange for cash and Indonesian commodities, two cabinet ministers said on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country has pledged to ship up to US$570 million worth of commodities in addition to cash to pay for the Suhkoi SU-35 fighter jets, which are expected to be delivered in stages starting in two years.

Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said in a joint statement with Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu that details of the type and volume of commodities were "still being negotiated". Previously he had said the exports could include palm oil, tea, and coffee.

The deal is expected to be finalised soon between Indonesian state trading company PT Perusahaan Perdangangan Indonesia and Russian state conglomerate Rostec.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Russia is currently facing a new round of US-imposed trade sanctions.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asia's largest economy is trying to promote its palm oil products amid threats of a cut in consumption by European Union countries. Indonesia is also trying to modernise its ageing air force after a string of military aviation accidents.

Indonesia, which had a US$411 million trade surplus with Russia in 2016, wants to expand bilateral cooperation in tourism, education, energy, technology and aviation among others.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Singapore is seeking business with startups to spur them

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Norway's wealth fund rises in Q2, reiterates returns will drop

EU insists on orderly Brexit as UK battles for upper hand

COC review finds 'areas of concern' in Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple's governance, administration

US defence secretary arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit to meet Iraqi leaders

Editor's Choice

ariffin-jaamazon22-4869.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared

BT_20170822_ACSTDATA2177TV_3047587.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Technology

STT data centre arm set for next stage of global expansion

BT_20170822_KRNORMANTON22_3047376.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park on sale with S$800m reserve price

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
4 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-06-29T043153Z_1850360360_RC13F44BF700_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-CENBANK (1).JPG
Aug 22, 2017
Transport

Singapore to roll out smart data to improve maritime, port operations

16-COMFORTDELGRO-18814890 - 17_01_2011.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelgro and Uber in talks to form strategic alliance

ports12.jpg
Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore is seeking business with startups to spur them

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening