Indonesia to trace and tax assets kept hidden during amnesty
Tax amnesty declarations and pledged repatriation of assets don't correspond to taxpayers' holdings data
Jakarta
INDONESIA'S government has issued new regulations aimed at tracing and taxing the wealth of taxpayers who were not pardoned in the nine-month tax amnesty that ended in March.
Around 972,000 taxpayers joined the amnesty programme and declared assets worth a total of 4,881
