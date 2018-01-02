Indonesia's Dec annual inflation rate at 3.61%, above forecast

Indonesia's annual inflation rate in December picked up pace for the first time since June as consumers shopped for year-end holidays, the statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday.

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.61 per cent in December from a year earlier, compared with a near one-year low of 3.30 per cent in November. Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast annual inflation at 3.40 per cent in December.

The central bank had estimated Indonesia's inflation to be at around 3.0-3.5 per cent by year-end.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.71 per cent in December.

Prices of food and transportation contributed to the pick-up in inflation, according to the statistics bureau.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and administered prices, was 2.95 per cent in December compared with 3.05 per cent in November.

