You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia's regulator eases investment rule to aid infrastructure funding

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 15:41

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's financial regulator has changed its rules governing investments by non-bank financial institutions, according to a new regulation signed last week, in a move aimed at getting those firms to support government infrastructure projects.

The OJK revised a regulation first implemented in January last year that required insurance companies, pension funds and other non-bank financial institutions to keep a minimum percentage of government bonds in their portfolio to help provide stability to the debt market.

In the revised version, the OJK has expanded the options for required investment products to include instruments issued by state-owned companies and their subsidiaries used to finance government infrastructure projects.

The new list of instruments includes asset-backed securities, as well as the so called limited participation mutual funds (RDPT), according to the regulation signed on Aug 29, which took effect immediately.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government is trying to create a market for such instruments.

Last week, state-controlled toll road operator PT Jasa Marga sold two trillion rupiah of securities backed by the future revenue from one of its toll roads.

Other state-owned firms plan to raise funds in a similar way as part of a presidential drive to secure US$10 billion in additional inflows, capitalising on Standard & Poor's May 19 upgrade of the country's credit ratings to investment grade.

Accelerating infrastructure projects is among the main focuses of Indonesia's government and project financing is one the main hurdles.

The World Bank estimated that South-east Asia's largest economy would have to spend US$500 billion to meet its infrastructure needs in the next five years and public spending alone wouldn't be enough.

The overall amount of government-linked securities the OJK requires non-bank financial institutions must keep as a minimum percentage of their investments remains unchanged from last year's rules.

Such securities must make up at least 30 per cent of pension funds' and life insurance companies' investments and 20 per cent of general insurance firms' investments.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Chinese central bank says initial coin offerings are illegal

China made representations to North Korea over nuclear test

South Korea, US to deploy more anti-missile defences

ECB suspense on QE may leave some investors less than thrilled

Taiwan says Premier Lin has offered resignation

Draghi seen acknowledging euro strength at Sept decision

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Rites of passage
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Chongqing explore new frontiers for financial connectivity, innovation

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening