You are here

Home > Government & Economy
LATEST US DATA

Industrial output cools in March, but stays strong

Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180418_NAHUSDATAI8EE_3400047.jpg
Industrial production rose 0.5 per cent in March. Manufacturing growth, however, nearly ground to a halt, edging up only 0.1 per cent despite a 2.7 per cent jump in the auto sector.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

US industrial output slowed last month amid a sudden drop in manufacturing, but remained strong overall, thanks in part to higher energy consumption, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.

With a return to cooler weather after February's warm spell, utilities ramped up production, pushing the monthly result past analysts' expectations.

Industrial production rose 0.5 per cent in March, down from February's one per cent gain but above the 0.3 per cent economists had predicted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite the slowdown, which could point to more sluggish growth in the first quarter, March was still 4.3 per cent above the same month last year.

Manufacturing growth, however, nearly ground to a halt, edging up only 0.1 per cent. This was despite a 2.7 per cent jump in the auto sector, with vehicle assemblies moving up to an annual rate of 12 million units - the highest level since December 2016. Within the manufacturing sector, fabricated metal goods, computer and electronic equipment, printed matter, textiles and clothing all experienced sharp drops in March.

Total capacity in use rose to 78 per cent, also overshooting a consensus forecast and up three-tenths of a point from February - but still below its long-term average.

Manufacturing capacity specifically fell 0.1 per cent to 75.9 per cent, also below average.

Oil and gas production drove the mining sector one per cent higher - although this was a slower gain than the 2.9 per cent recorded in February. AFP

Government & Economy

US-North Korea talks 'at highest levels' but not Trump-Kim: White House

Former US first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92: family

Trump requests extension to file 2017 taxes

Volcker Rule hurting capital markets: Federal Reserve oversight chief

China to hold military drills in Taiwan Strait

Singapore exports fall for 2nd consecutive month in March

Editor's Choice

BT_20180418_YODISTRICT18_3399882.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Real Estate

The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore exports fall for 2nd consecutive month in March

BT_20180418_RMMM218A_3400008.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180418_YODISTRICT18_3399882.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Real Estate

The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road

BT_20180418_RMMM218A_3400008.jpg
Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal

Apr 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

shopper360's Samuel Chan quits amid alleged misconduct probe

Apr 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UnUsUaL, Ezion, shopper360, First Reit, Keppel-KBS, Ascott Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening