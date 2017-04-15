You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Investors flee to safe havens amid geopolitical tensions

Data shows new money going into gold and T-Bills
Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170415_GOLD_2840927.jpg
US-based commodities precious metal funds, which consists of gold futures, posted inflows of US$295 million, their second consecutive week for the group.

New York

INVESTORS' risk aversion was evident this week as geopolitical tensions sent new money into safe-haven assets such as government Treasury bills as well as gold funds, Lipper data revealed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds attracted US$1 billion in new cash to mark their

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening