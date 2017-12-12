IRAS appoints Ng Wai Choong as new commissioner and CEO

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
THE Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) on Monday announced that Ng Wai Choong has been appointed to dual roles as commissioner of inland revenue and chief executive officer from Feb 1, 2018.
Mr Ng, who is the chief executive of the Energy Market Authority (EMA
