You are here
Islamist suspect held after 3 blasts rock Borussia Dortmund bus
Three letters at site show link to possible terror group bent on disrupting high profile UEFA games
Dortmund, Germany
GERMAN investigators on Wednesday detained an Islamist suspect over three explosions rocked Borussia Dortmund's team bus, prosecutors said, confirming that the probe was examining a possible "terrorist link".
The roadside blasts left Dortmund's Spanish
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg