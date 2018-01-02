You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Israeli minister encourages Iranian anti-govt protests

But Intelligence Minister Israel Katz adds it is Israeli policy not to get involved in Teheran's internal affairs
Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180102_NAHIRAN21ICT_3243838.jpg
An image grab from a video released by Iran's Mehr News agency reportedly showing a group of men pulling at a fence on a street in Teheran. State television reported on Monday that 10 people were killed during street protests over corruption and joblessness on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BT_20180102_NAHIRAN21ICT_3243838.jpg
"If the people succeed in achieving freedom and democracy, many of the threats to Israel and the entire region today will disappear." - Israel Katz, Israeli Intelligence Minister.

Jerusalem

ISRAEL'S intelligence minister on Monday voiced encouragement for Iranian anti-government protesters but added that Israeli policy was not to get involved in Teheran's internal affairs.

Four days of demonstrations in Iran have posed the boldest challenge to its clerical

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

HDB resale flat prices drop 1.5% in 2017 after 0.2% dip in Q4: Flash data

At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot: report

Here's one city turning India's mountain of trash into cash

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Record-shattering US cold reaches Florida

N Korea's Kim 'open to dialogue' with S Korea, will only use nukes if threatened

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Creative Technology unit files patent complaints against Nintendo, Asus and 6 other companies
4 Gold soars toward largest annual gain since 2010 on US dollar boost
5 Is it immoral to buy stocks?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

Jan 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening