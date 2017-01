Istanbul anti-terror police on Monday detained eight people suspected of links to the New Year gun attack on a nightclub in the Turkish city that left 39 dead and was claimed by Islamic State (IS) jihadists, a report said.

The Dogan news agency said police were pressing on with operations after making the first arrests over the attack.

The suspected gunman is still believed to be on the run.

