You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan could trump the US on TPP with revised Asia-Pacific trade accord

Tokyo's search for alternatives could see it take the lead in variety of tie-ups with, or without, Washington
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

Tokyo

A BIZARRE ritual, rather like formalising marriage with a deceased person, was enacted last Friday as Japan's Parliament ratified the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement - the same day that US President Donald Trump, who has struck what seems to be a lethal blow against the TPP,

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Car registrations jump 52%
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening