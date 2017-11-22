You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan eyes extra budget of more than US$18b

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 12:05 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's government and ruling coalition are putting the final touches to an extra budget of 2 trillion to 2.5 trillion yen (S$24.1 billion to S$30.1 billion) for the current fiscal year to March 2018, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday.

The government and the coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito Party are considering issuing 700 billion yen in construction bonds to help finance the budget, it said, without citing sources.

Following October's big election win, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet has made plans to beef up childcare support, boost productivity at small and medium-sized companies, and strengthen competitiveness of the farm, fishery and forestry industries.

Kyodo said a surplus from the previous fiscal year's budget would also be used to finance the extra budget, but no issuance of deficit-covering bonds was planned.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Saudi wealth fund is said to take over Riyadh Financial Hub

US existing home sales increase more than expected

Higher UK borrowing underscores budget headache for UK's finance minister

Apple removes several apps, including Skype, in China

Trudeau replaces Trump as biggest obstacle to Pacific Trade Pact

Bali volcano spews smoke and ash, raising eruption fears

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
5 Mayfair Gardens sold en bloc to Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$311 million
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

star2.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening