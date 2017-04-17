You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan facing internal economic threats as external security risks loom

OECD points to the country's rapidly ageing population, slowing productivity, high and rising government debt
Monday, April 17, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

Tokyo

WITH tensions rising rapidly over North Korea, what is seen as an imminent physical threat to Japan is dominating headlines, and overshadowed a report published at the end of last week showing that internal threats to the world's third largest economy continue to grow larger and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening