You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan factory output up in March as jobless rate stays flat

Fri, Apr 27, 2018 - 10:47 AM

BP_JapFactory_270418_33.jpg
Japan's factory output picked up in March while the jobless rate stayed low, official data showed Friday as the world's third largest economy continues a gradual but steady expansion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's factory output picked up in March while the jobless rate stayed low, official data showed Friday as the world's third largest economy continues a gradual but steady expansion.

Factory output rose 1.2 per cent month-on-month, according to industry ministry data, beating market expectations of a 0.5 per cent rise, from the 2.0 per cent rise in February.

Separate government data showed the labour market stayed tight, with the jobless rate at 2.5 per cent in March, unchanged from February and against 2.4 per cent in January.

The rate is near the lowest level in 25 years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ratio of job offers to job hunters edged up 0.01 points to 1.59 in March, meaning there were 159 job offers to every 100 job seekers.

Japan has notched up the longest period of GDP expansion since the "bubble" boom days of the late 1980s, but it has struggled to achieve the 2.0 per cent inflation target thought crucial to boosting the economy.

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to maintain its current ultra-loose monetary policy and will announce the results of its latest meeting later Friday.

"Jobs data were quite strong, maybe because of a virtuous cycle created by reforms" in the workplace led by the government, Takuji Aida, chief economist at Societe Generale said in a commentary.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has introduced a raft of workplace reforms intended, among other things, to tackle notoriously long work hours.

Improvement in the job market would contribute to economic expansion and the stronger inflation long coveted by central bankers, Mr Aida 

AFP

Government & Economy

China's March industrial profits up 3.1%

Two Koreas' leaders in historic handshake

Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010

FLASH: Private home prices up 3.9% in Q1 2018: URA

Trump admits Cohen represented him in 'crazy Stormy Daniels deal'

North Korea's Kim heads for historic summit with Moon

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_270418_1.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Technology

New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_270418_4.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS proposes guidelines for FIs on accountability and standard of conduct

BP_Cuscaden Road_270418_2.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Bidders tussle for 2 out of 3 residential sites under govt land sales programme

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
3 Hot stock: Venture slips 10% after posting 72% jump in Q1 earnings
4 Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report
5 DBS shareholders hard to please with grievances over service and questions on ROE
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore private_270418_19.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010

BP_KimMoon_270418_21.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Two Koreas' leaders in historic handshake

BP_Grab_270418_1.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Technology

New disruptors lining up to eat Grab's lunch

BT_20180427_YMTREK_3415135.jpg
Apr 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX objects to Henn Tan as Trek CEO; orders EGM on the matter

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening