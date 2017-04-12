Japan Feb core machinery orders rise 1.5% m-o-m: govt

Japan's core machinery orders rose 1.5 per cent in February from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring a gradual pick-up in capital expenditure.

The rise in the core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was below the 2.7 per cent gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

It followed a 3.2 per cent decline in January, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude ships and orders from the electric power utilities, grew 5.6 per cent in February, after an 8.2 per cent slide in the previous month.

