You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan Feb core machinery orders rise 1.5% m-o-m: govt

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 08:14

41756938.1 (42164458) - 06_04_2017 - JAPAN-ECONOMY_PMI-SERVICES.jpg
Japan's core machinery orders rose 1.5 per cent in February from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring a gradual pick-up in capital expenditure.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders rose 1.5 per cent in February from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring a gradual pick-up in capital expenditure.

The rise in the core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was below the 2.7 per cent gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

It followed a 3.2 per cent decline in January, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude ships and orders from the electric power utilities, grew 5.6 per cent in February, after an 8.2 per cent slide in the previous month.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening