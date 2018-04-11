Japan February core machinery orders up 2.1% m-o-m

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders rose 2.1 per cent in February from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting a pick-up in capital expenditure.

The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate for a 2.5 per cent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending, rose 2.4 per cent, versus the median estimate for orders to remain unchanged.

REUTERS