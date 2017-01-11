You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdication

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 10:43

40951495 - 23_12_2016 - JAPAN-ROYALS_.jpg
Japan's government is planning legal steps that would allow Emperor Akihito to abdicate and his son to ascend the throne in two years, media reported on Wednesday, potentially setting the stage for the first abdication in two centuries.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's government is planning legal steps that would allow Emperor Akihito to abdicate and his son to ascend the throne in two years, media reported on Wednesday, potentially setting the stage for the first abdication in two centuries.

Japanese Emperor Akihito, 83, hinted in August that he wanted to abdicate, saying he worried that age might make it difficult for him to carry out his duties fully. Abdication is not possible under current Japanese law.

However, media reports said the government was considering steps that would allow Akihito to abdicate and for 56-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito to ascend the throne on Jan 1, 2019. The abdication itself would take place on Dec 31, 2018, or Jan 1, some reports said.

A panel of experts has been discussing the issue since late last year, with recommendations expected later this year.

The government could submit a special law to parliament on abdication as early as this spring, the reports said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday he was not aware of any such situation. "The experts are prioritising lightening the Emperor's burden in their discussions and things are still at a stage where no direction has emerged," he told a news conference.

Akihito has had heart surgery and been treated for prostate cancer. He took the throne after the 1989 death of his father, Hirohito, in whose name Japan fought World War Two, and has worked to heal the wounds of the conflict.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening