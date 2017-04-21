You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan manufacturers' confidence at highest since 2007: survey

March trade data indicates 12 per cent growth in exports - the biggest gain in over two years
Friday, April 21, 2017 - 05:50

Tokyo

CONFIDENCE among Japan's manufacturers climbed to the highest since the global financial crisis a decade ago, a Reuters survey showed, while March trade data showed 12 per cent growth in exports - the biggest gain in over two years.

Japan's economy has shown more signs of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
2 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
3 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
4 Developers' private home sales soar
5 Q1 car registrations surge 12.1%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening