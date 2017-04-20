You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan March exports rise 12% y-o-y: MOF

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 08:19

42129628 - 03_04_2017 - JAPAN-ECONOMY_TRADE.jpg
Japan's exports rose 12 per cent in March from a year earlier, marking the fourth straight month of gains due to strengthening global demand, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's exports rose 12 per cent in March from a year earlier, marking the fourth straight month of gains due to strengthening global demand, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

That compared with a 6.7 per cent rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed an 11.3 per cent rise in February.

Imports rose 15.8 per cent, versus the median estimate for a 10.4 per cent increase.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 614.7 billion yen (S$7.90 billion), versus the median estimate for a 575.8 billion yen surplus.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening