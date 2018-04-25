You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan minister apologises after 'sexy yoga' claims

Wed, Apr 25, 2018 - 1:00 PM

2017-08-03T052153Z_1946867124_RC112DF19C20_RTRMADP_3_JAPAN-POLITICS.JPG
Japan's education minister apologised on Wednesday for using an official car to visit a yoga studio, but denied claims that the facility was offering "sexy private yoga".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's education minister apologised on Wednesday for using an official car to visit a yoga studio, but denied claims that the facility was offering "sexy private yoga".

The row is the latest headache for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, which is already under fire after two cronyism scandals and sexual harassment claims against a top finance ministry bureaucrat.

The Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine on Wednesday reported that Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visited a yoga studio in the hip Ebisu district in Tokyo using a state car, and took private lessons there.

"I apologise for creating confusion amid a tense parliamentary situation," Mr Hayashi told reporters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As the government is facing severe rebuke and criticism, I will serve the public in a more disciplined manner," he said, in an apparent reference to various scandals involving the cabinet in recent weeks.

"I should have drawn a line between the public and the private, even though this case was in line with rules," he added.

Ministers are permitted to use government vehicles for private use in between public engagements, local media said.

The magazine described the yoga studio as a "sexy private yoga" studio run by a former porn actress that offers private lessons and oil massages.

But Mr Hayashi said he was simply taking "regular yoga lessons and massages with finger pressure" for better health.

The president of the yoga studio has denied that she was ever a porn actress, and is demanding a correction and an apology from the magazine.

"I firmly deny the article which presents an indecent image and is completely different from the facts," she said.

The studio's website says it offers private lessons for men or couples.

Support for Mr Abe's government has flagged due to two cronyism scandals and criticism of the way the finance ministry has handled claims that its top bureaucrat sexually harassed female reporters.

Around half of voters now disapprove of Mr Abe's administration, and a similar number want his Finance Minister Taro Aso to step down, polls published on Monday found.

The polls bode ill for Mr Abe's bid to be reelected party chief in September in a vote he was once expected to win easily.

AFP

Government & Economy

ECB officials signal confidence inflation weakness to pass soon

Singapore Maritime Week 2018: Singapore pledges US$5m for International Maritime Organization

Plan for new 'Hong Kong town' in mainland China sparks backlash

At least 10 killed, dozens injured in illegal Indonesia oil well fire

Canada van massacre driver charged with murder, most victims women

Record 96.5% of Singapore taxpayers filed returns on time in 2018: Iras

Editor's Choice

BT_20180425_MRTREK_3410349.jpg
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping

Apr 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Business community welcomes steady hands at finance, trade, manpower ministries

2018-04-18T043014Z_1439357749_RC18C5DE6860_RTRMADP_3_FORTIS-HEALTH-INVESTMENT-FOSUN-INTL.JPG
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH revises Fortis bid with binding proposal

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors
3 Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants
4 Asbestos found on St John's Island, more than half of the island sealed
5 ST Engineering's Chinese unit files for bankruptcy after failing to dispose of assets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nm-gojek-comfort-2504.jpg
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report

2017-08-10T101238Z_1054401641_RC14D9649B40_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GRP-RESULTS.JPG
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble chairman urges shareholders to support restructuring plan

Mark Jackson.jpg
Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Baltic Exchange launches escrow service and container index

Apr 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sapphire partners Haitong Singapore to explore regional finance and investment opportunities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening