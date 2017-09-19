You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan must keep fiscal discipline if sales tax revenue used for other purposes: Aso

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 10:02 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's government must maintain fiscal discipline if it decides to use the revenue from an upcoming sales tax hike for other purposes, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday as talk swirled about a snap election and its impact on policy.

Mr Aso, speaking to reporters, was responding to a question about media reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wanted to use the sales tax increase planned for late 2019 to fund spending on education and child care programmes.

"We have to maintain fiscal discipline, regardless," Mr Aso told reporters.

Mr Abe is considering calling a snap election for as early as next month to take advantage of his improved approval ratings and disarray in the main opposition party, government and ruling party sources have told Reuters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Abe wants to proceed with a plan to raise the nationwide sales tax to 10 per cent from 8 per cent and use some of the extra revenue on education instead of paying down debt, media have reported.

Mr Abe wants to make this a focal point of the election, media said.

But using less tax revenue to pay down debt would make it more difficult to achieve the government's target of returning to a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020, which could in turn raise concerns that fiscal discipline is slipping.

Mr Abe has told reporters he will make a decision on the snap election after he returns from the United States on Sept 22.

Calling a snap election now has raised eyebrows among economists and political analysts. Mr Abe has only recently reshuffled his cabinet to stabilise his government after two cronyism scandals.

His approval ratings have improved since the cabinet reshuffle, but they are still not as high as they were earlier in his administration.

Mr Abe's ruling coalition may lose some seats, but holding the election now could prevent opposition parties from regrouping and gaining strength, some analysts say.

Capital Economics said in a research note that if elections were held next month, the sales tax hike would likely take place in the middle of the Lower House's next four-year term, making a delay less likely. It had previously expected a postponement, reckoning Mr Abe would not risk upsetting voters heading into an election.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

Hamza bin Laden: the heir to Al-Qaeda?

Group of 6 firms to provide DDoS mitigation services to Singapore government agencies

Bangladesh PM says expects no help from Trump on refugees fleeing Myanmar

Protesters back on St Louis streets after violence, arrests

Japan deploys missile defence to northern island: official

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
4 Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle
5 Dishing out second chances
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

Sep 19, 2017
Transport

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project seeking ticketing, fare collection expertise

Sep 19, 2017
Technology

Group of 6 firms to provide DDoS mitigation services to Singapore government agencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening