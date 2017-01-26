You are here
Japan not keen to bring China into the TPP fold
It fears membership would boost Beijing's clout, water down what was meant to be "gold standard" for rules of trade
Tokyo
JAPAN is cool to the notion of inviting China to join a pan-Pacific trade pact abandoned by US President Donald Trump, fearing that such a step would boost Beijing's clout and water down what was meant to be the "gold standard" for rules of trade.
