You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan Nov wholesale prices rise at fastest pace in 9 years

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 11:19 AM

BP_prices_111217_38.jpg
Japan's wholesale prices rose an annual 3.5 per cent in November, the fastest rate in nine years, the Bank of Japan said, in a sign that rising global commodity costs were driving up corporate expenses.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's wholesale prices rose an annual 3.5 per cent in November, the fastest rate in nine years, the Bank of Japan said, in a sign that rising global commodity costs were driving up corporate expenses.

Analysts say it is uncertain whether household spending is resilient enough to allow firms to pass the higher costs on to consumers, but Tuesday's data may offer some hope that consumer inflation could be headed towards the central bank's two per cent target.

"Wholesale prices continue to move on a firm note" but only a handful of goods, such as steel products, are seeing prices rise on robust domestic demand, a BOJ official told a briefing.

The increase in the the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 3.3 per cent rise and followed a 3.4 per cent gain in October.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was the fastest rate of increase since October 2008, when wholesale prices rose 4.5 per cent from a year earlier.

Overall final goods prices, or the prices of finished products charged to businesses, rose 1.4 per cent. Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose one per cent from a year earlier, the data showed.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Firefighters hold back massive Southern California wildfire

Australian senator quits over China links

South Korea's Moon, China's Xi to talk North Korea, trade in Beijing summit

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

US manufacturing, services executives see continued growth

Trump tells Nasa to send Americans to Moon

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Hot stock: ComfortDelGro up on Uber deal; analysts keep ratings unchanged
5 Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_condo_111217_34.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore resale condo prices up 0.5% in November: SRX Property

Akayed Ullah.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

'Terror' bomber strikes New York subway, three hurt

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed Accuron MedTech invests in local medtech company Advent Access

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening