Japan Q3 GDP revised up to 2.5% annualised growth

[TOKYO] Japan's economy expanded at an annualised rate of 2.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, revised up from a preliminary estimate of 1.4 per cent growth, Cabinet Office data showed on Friday.

The revised gross domestic product figure compared with the median forecast for 1.5 per cent growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product rose 0.6 per cent in price-adjusted terms, against a preliminary reading of a 0.3 per cent increase and the median estimate of a 0.4 per cent expansion.

AFP