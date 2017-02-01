You are here
Japan ready to invest in the US: govt document
It plans to show Trump that Japanese companies are ready to create US jobs, invest in areas including infrastructure
Tokyo
JAPAN is hammering out plans to show US President Donald Trump that its companies are ready to create US jobs, according to a document whose contents were revealed to Reuters, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepares for a summit where automotive trade will be high on the agenda.
