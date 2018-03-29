You are here

Japan retail sales rise in Feb, suggest growing consumer confidence

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 9:39 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japan's retail sales rose in February as shoppers spent more on food, drinks and clothes, suggesting rising wages and a tight labour market are supporting consumer confidence.

The 1.6 per cent annual increase in retail sales in February was slightly less than the median estimate for a 1.7 per cent annual increase and follows a revised 1.5 per cent annual increase in January.

Rising consumer spending makes it more likely that consumer prices will rise in the future, which could help the Bank of Japan reach its elusive 2 per cent inflation target, although its ultra-easy monetary policy will still be in place for some time.

"Consumer spending looks like it is at the beginning of a mild recovery," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The labour market is improving, which is supportive. There is a dip in durable goods spending, but spending on other items is gaining some momentum."

Spending on food and drinks rose 2.3 per cent in February from a year ago, data from the trade ministry showed on Thursday, picking up from January's 2.0 per cent annual increase.

Spending on clothes rose an annual 0.3 per cent in February, rebounding slightly from a 0.5 per cent annual decline in January.

On the negative side, spending on cars fell an annual 2.1 per cent in February, deepening a 0.3 per cent annual decline in January.

Spending on electronics, which includes durable goods such as washing machines and refrigerators, rose 4.6 per cent year-on-year in February, slower than a 5.2 per cent year-on-year increase in January.

Big Japanese companies agreed earlier this month at annual negotiations with labour unions to raise wages for a fifth year.

This wage hike could help consumer spending to boost Japan's stubbornly slow inflation, but many companies likely fell short of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of increasing wages by 3 per cent or more.

Japan's jobs-to-applicants ratio, a measure of labour demand, is forecast to have risen to the highest in four decades in February. The data is due on Friday.

The nationwide core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 1.0 per cent in February from a year earlier, matching the median estimate, data last week showed.

However, a narrower measure of consumer prices that excludes fresh food and energy rose an annual 0.5 per cent in February, highlighting the snail's pace of underlying inflation.

REUTERS

