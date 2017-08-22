Japan still seeking US protection while quietly staking its own path

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Tokyo
PRIME Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan has never seemed to waver in his support for President Donald Trump, seeking out meetings and regularly speaking by telephone. He is one of a few world leaders who rarely criticise or even comment on Mr Trump's political turmoil at home.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal