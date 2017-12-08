You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan to acquire air-launched missiles able to strike North Korea

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 4:58 PM

[TOKYO] Japan is to acquire medium-range, air-launched cruise missiles, capable of striking North Korea, a controversial purchase of what will become the longest-range munitions of a country that has renounced the right to wage war.

Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera did not refer to North Korea when announcing the planned acquisition and said the new missiles would be for defence, with Japan still relying on the United States to strike any enemy bases.

"We are planning to introduce the JSM (Joint Strike Missile) that will be mounted on the F-35A (stealth fighter) as 'stand-off' missiles that can be fired beyond the range of enemy threats," Mr Onodera told a news conference.

Japan is also looking to mount Lockheed Martin Corp's extended-range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM-ER) on its F-15 fighters, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The JSM, designed by Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, has a range of 500 km. The JASSM-ER can hit targets 1,000 km away.

The purchase plan is likely to face criticism from opposition parties in parliament, especially from politicians wary of the watering down of Japan's renunciation of the right to wage war enshrined in its post-World War Two constitution.

But the growing threat posed by North Korean ballistic missiles has spurred calls from politicians, including Mr Onodera, for a more robust military that could deter North Korea from launching an attack.

Japan's missile force has been limited to anti-aircraft and anti-ship munitions with ranges of less than 300 km.

The change suggests the growing threat posed by North Korea has given proponents of a strike capability the upper hand in military planning.

North Korea has recently test-fired ballistic missiles over Japan and last week tested a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that climbed to an altitude of more than 4,000 km before splashing into the sea within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China unhappy as Philippines signs investment deal with Taiwan

BOJ's tankan set to show big manufacturers' mood improving: poll

Britain and EU reach historic deal on Brexit divorce terms, paving way for trade talks

KL-Singapore high-speed rail service to have a train every 30 minutes

May heads for last-ditch Brussels talks on Brexit deal

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
4 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Real Estate

Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

comfort.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Transport

ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong could become Apsil's controlling shareholder if rights issue undersubscribed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening